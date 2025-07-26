'A stark reminder of the dangers faced' - Farming named deadliest job in Britain as death toll revealed

Twenty-three people, including two children, lost their lives on farms in the past year according to a UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Report for 2024/25.

The latest data coincides with Farm Safety Week 2025 that encourages everyone within the industry to make farms safer places to live and to work.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has thrown his weight behind the campaign and called for action to improve safety in his constituency and the region, in recognition of the "importance of protecting the wellbeing of farmers and their families".

The Conservative MP said: "I am concerned that the average number of fatal injuries on our farms has been stuck at 25 for five years. This is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by the farmers who put the foot that we eat on our plate.

"I want to do everything that I can to prevent further tragedies and ensure every farm is a safe place to work. So, on Farm Safety Week, I urge everyone to join me in prioritising farm safety. Working together, we can deliver a safer future for everyone in the agricultural sector."

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson (left), is backing Farm Safety Week

Farm Safety Foundation Manager, Stephanie Berkeley, added: "Over the years, we have seen the attitudes and behaviours around farm safety changing but the pace of change is slow - too slow for the families of those we have lost in the industry and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long-term ill-health or serious injuries as a result of their wok.

"This year's campaign offers an opportunity for a reset in the way we approach farm safety and risk-tasking. Each of us can improve how we work on the farm but we also have a responsibility not to tolerate poor safety behaviours in others. It's not somebody else's job to drive this change in culture, and we can not rely on luck when going about our daily tasks - luck has a habit of running out."

The Farm Safety Foundation, also known as 'Yellow Wellies', said the farming industry accounts for one per cent of the working population, but nearly 20 per cent of all workplace deaths.

In the past 13 years, an average of 31 lives have been lost on UK farms each year, the charity added.