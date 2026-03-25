The event will take place at the Montgomery Pavilion on the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.



The one-day conference will bring together all agricultural show representatives from across Wales to discuss key industry developments and share best practices.

Areas covered will be the importance of sponsorship from an event organiser and sponsor perspective, discussions on current marketing insights and recommendations, along with the latest updates from Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wales and EID Cymru.

The Agricultural Show Conference of Wales is a great opportunity for members of the association to meet face-to-face and talk about the upcoming agricultural shows in Wales. With a variety of show and event organisers from across Wales in attendance and influential speakers, the day promises to share knowledge and support the events industry of Wales.



Agricultural show representatives can secure their place at the conference for free by visiting: https://rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/ASAORegionalConferenceWales



To view the full event programme please go to the RWAS website at https://rwas.wales/whats-on/the-agricultural-shows-conference-of-wales/





