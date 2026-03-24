Record price per-kilo averages headline flying store cattle trade

Auctioneers said that there was packed ringside of buyers that ensured competitive bidding throughout the sale, sponsored by the Farmers Guardian, with numerous cattle pushing well beyond the 500per kilo barrier, particularly for well-bred continental types.

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Limousin crosses dominated the leading prices, while British Blue cattle also attracted strong premiums.

A total of 78 store steers averaged a record 464ppk or £1,997 per head at the March 12 auction, with younger grazing cattle proving particularly popular with buyers looking for future finishing potential.

The top pence-per-kilogram steer came from M & A Powell, Drefor, Kerry, whose 325kg, eight-month-old Limousin cross realised 584.6ppk.

Strong competition for heavier cattle saw E. M. Tilsley & Son, Llandiner, Garthmyl achieve the top price per head of £2,400 for a powerful 470kg, 12-month-old British Blue cross steer.

Other notable prices included 564.4ppk for a 365kg British Blue cross from Fernyhough & Fernyhough, Aberbechan Hall, Newtown, while E. J. & G. M. Trickey, The Moat Farm, Caersws sold Limousin crosses to 506.7ppk and 506.2ppk. Numerous steers sold beyond 500ppk, underlining the strength of the trade.

The 52 store heifers averaged a record 455ppk or £1,944 per head, with buyers keen to secure cattle with growth potential.

Leading the section was M. & A. Powell, whose outstanding run of Limousin crosses topped at 646.2ppk for a 325kg, seven-month-old heifer, alongside further highs of 620.7ppk and 603ppk, with several more lots selling well beyond 500ppk.

Top price per head came from W. I. Jones & Son, Cil Cwm Fawr, Llanbrynmair, whose 480kg, 14-month-old Limousin cross heifer realised £2,300. N. K. Davies, Central Farm, Snailbeach also featured strongly in the heifer section, selling several well-grown Limousin crosses between £2,100 and £2,280.

A smaller entry of 11 store bulls averaged 398ppk or £1,789 per head but still attracted strong interest from buyers seeking well-grown continental types.

Both section highs were achieved by R. F. Gough & Son, New House Farm, Newcastle on Clun, topping at 479.5ppk for a 415kg, 10-month-old Limousin cross bull, while another 475kg, 11-month-old Limousin cross sold to £2,000.

Halls Auctioneers reported a lively and competitive ringside throughout, with heavy cattle and well-grown grazing types eagerly sought after.

“Buyers were particularly keen on cattle with frame, shape and finishing potential, helping drive the exceptional averages recorded across all sections,” said Halls director and auctioneer James F. Evans. “We are grateful to the Farmers Guardian for its continued generous support and sponsorship of this sale.

“With demand remaining extremely strong, we are actively seeking increased numbers of store cattle for upcoming sales at Bishops Castle.”

Me Evans added: “I would encourage vendors to take advantage of the current trade and sell cattle through Bishops Castle for the rest of March, April and May, as buyers are actively seeking to satisfy ongoing demand.”