Dog owners in Shropshire warned of law change after nearly 300 incidents of livestock attacks - here is what you need to know

Data obtained from West Mercia Police reveal that there have been 289 incidents where a dog was reported to have attacked or chased livestock across Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire since 2021.

Experts are now urging dog owners to be aware of a new laws in England and Wales which come into force today (Wednesday, March 18) that, if broken, could result in "heartbreaking consequences".

Puppies.co.uk, one of the UK’s largest dog marketplaces, is warning owners who walk their pets near farms to keep their dogs on the lead around livestock.

They say it is vital for dog owners to keep up to date on law changes to ensure their dogs are protected.

New laws give farmers stronger legal protections against dog attacks

Since 1953, it has been legal for farmers to shoot dogs they suspect are worrying their livestock.

But as of today (Wednesay, March 18), a new law is giving farmers stronger legal protections if dogs attack, chase, or run loose.

Under the new legislation, The Dogs (Protection of Lifestock) (Amendment) Act 2025 it states that dogs don't need to make contact for harm to occur. Fear and stress alone can harm livestock, and, in severe cases, cause them to die.

The penalty for livestock worrying will also soon include a maximum unlimited fine and up to one year in prison.

Police also have enhanced powers to seize dogs suspected of the offence.

Here are the changes as outlined by the government:

The act:

is worded so that attacking livestock is treated separately from worrying livestock. This reframing helps make the violent nature of livestock attacks much clearer. It doesn’t create a new offence as both behaviours are already covered in the 1953 act, but it does make the distinction explicit extends the law to cover livestock worrying and attacks that take place on roads and paths includes camelids (as llamas and alpacas are commonly farmed) introduces a new defence for dog owners to exempt them from liability where the dog was in the charge of another person at the time of the offence without the owner’s consent, for instance if the dog was stolen introduces new powers allowing a court to order an offender to pay expenses associated with seizing and detaining a dog provides a clear deterrent by increasing the penalty from a fine of up to £1,000 to an unlimited fine

In addition, the law gives police new and improved powers to improve their investigations, including:

the power to seize and detain a dog where they have reasonable grounds to believe there is a risk that the dog could attack or worry livestock again. The dog can be detained until an investigation has been carried out or, if proceedings are brought for an offence, until those proceedings have been determined or withdrawn the power to take samples and impressions from a dog or livestock where the police have reasonable grounds to believe the dog has attacked or worried the livestock, and that a sample or impression might provide evidence of an offence. The sample or impression could then be used as evidence to support a prosecution the powers to enter and search premises to identify, seize and detain a dog for the prevention of future incidents, to collect samples or impressions, or seize any other evidence

Find out more here: Law changes strengthen protection for livestock

'Really worrying'

A spokesperson for puppies.co.uk said: “The recent data is really worrying, and shows the full extent of dog attacks on livestock across England and Wales. We understand why these new laws are being brought in to curb this issue and deter owners from letting their dogs run around livestock.

“As an owner, it’s crucial to stay on top of law changes to protect your dog and other animals when walking around livestock. However, many still aren’t aware of these laws, even though they’ve been in place for decades. There needs to be more clarity when rules change so owners can keep their pets safe.

“Many owners believe that their dog would never attack another animal, but chasing is an animal instinct, and any dog can become aggressive, no matter their normal temperament. Responsible dog ownership includes understanding this and complying with any rules designed to prevent attacks.

“If you routinely walk your dog near livestock, ensure you keep them on a short lead, be aware of the recommended routes, and, if possible, avoid fields with cattle or sheep entirely, especially during lambing season. You should always follow the countryside code when in rural areas, which includes keeping your dog under control, cleaning up after them, and checking where you can and cannot walk.

“If your dog escapes and gets loose in a field with livestock, it’s up to you as their owner to get them back on the lead and leave as calmly and quickly as possible so as not to spook any livestock.

“Livestock worrying can result in serious harm and even death, causing farmers emotional and financial distress. It’s important to be respectful; these rules aren’t for nothing.”