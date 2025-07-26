Shropshire Council is currently working on the second phase of efforts to address a number of landslip issues along the A488 in Hope Valley.

The work involves stabilising four landslips, along with kerbing and drainage changes to redirect surface water.

Due to the narrow nature of the road the work is being carried out under a 24-hour road closure, seven days a week.

Initially the work, which began on June 30, was scheduled to be completed by August 22.

Shropshire Council's leader, Councillor Heather Kidd, has been to see the progress on the work.

Writing on social media, she gave an update on the work so far, but suggested it may not be completed by August 22 as planned.

Councillor Kidd said: "I was invited to have a look at the works yesterday. Huge rocks being put in place at one, gabions at others. Drainage all worked on to stop this happening again.

"I'll be so pleased for it to reopen without the traffic lights. There may be a two-week over-run. Fingers crossed there's not!"