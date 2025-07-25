From grapes to Great Danes - Telford couple swap vineyard for new dog park business

Sarah and Stuart Lloyd launched Rodington Secure Dog Park this week with the aim of giving nervous pooches and careful owners alike a safe and secure space to exercise their dogs.

The business is based in Sugden near Rodington near Telford, and allows dog owners to book half hour or hour-long slots for exclusive use of a secured acre of grassland where happy hounds can run freely.

"We've been open since Monday, we've had a couple of customers already and have a few more booked in so we're off to a good start," said co-owner Sarah.

Sarah and Stuart Lloyd at Rodington Secure Dog Park

"We had a reactive dog ourselves so we know how difficult it is to find somewhere to take them where they won't be approached by dogs off the lead. We've had the land for about four years and starting this business has been something that's been in the back of our minds for a while."

It's a change of pace from the couple's previous enterprise, tending the vines at the ten-acre Rodington Vineyard nearby.

Stuart and Sarah looked after the grapes for several years before challenging weather conditions, which led to issues at vineyards up and down the country in 2021, led to them calling time on the operation.

Business owners Sarah and Stuart Lloyd at Rodington Secure Dog Park, on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

"We found the vineyard wasn't financially viable so we came back to this idea we had a few years ago," added Stuart.

"We've always had dogs, our whole lives. We love dogs but used to get so stressed just walking them on leads - they were perfectly fine until another dog came up to them and then sometimes it was a problem.

"The main idea was we wanted to give people the option of having as little interaction with people as possible if people so desire. They book in, we give them a code and they get exclusive use of the field for the duration of their booking."

Planning permission for the new venture was granted in November 2024 and the newly renovated small-holding now features 6ft high fencing all around, a small car parking area and fresh water and dog waste facilities.

The business is also insured to accept XL Bully breed dogs, subject to booking conditions.

Rodington Secure Dog Park is now open for bookings via their website at rodingtonsecuredogpark.com