'He was talking and laughing throughout' - Farmer helps rescue lorry driver after crash with car and building

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car, a HGV and a building on the B4368 in Beambridge, near Craven Arms at around 8.30am today (July 25).

Fire crews from Craven Arms, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock and Wellington fire stations were dispatched, joined by West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A Midland Air Ambulance helicopter was also dispatched from Strensham.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver still inside the HGV, "talking, laughing and conscious throughout" but unable to move because the dashboard was trapping his legs.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

To add to the challenge for the firefighters, the HGV had low air brake tank pressure. As a result the brakes had automatically engaged, meaning the emergency services were unable to move the vehicle away from the building.

Fortunately, a local farmer was on hand to help.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Fire Station said: "To move the vehicle back from the building we were assisted by a local farmer with his Manitou to lift the vehicle and move it away from the building, where we could then release the driver with our Holmatro cutting equipment.

"[The lorry driver] was still talking, laughing, conscious throughout, with no serious injuries but went to hospital for a check over.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

"Excellent team working from all crews, police officers and ambulance crews on scene along with the local farmer, with a great outcome to this challenging incident."

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the lorry driver had been "treated for injuries not believed to be serious" before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A woman, the driver of the car, was also assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called at around 8.25am today to Roman Bank junction and Beambridge junction in Munslow following reports of a collision between a HGV and a car.

"No-one was seriously injured and the driver of the HGV was taken to hospital for further assessments."