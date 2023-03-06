Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

People urged to sweep chimneys after spate of fires

By Richard WilliamsLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged owners of wood burning stoves or open fires to have their flues swept regularly after a number of chimney fires at the weekend.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with three chimney fires at the weekend
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with three chimney fires at the weekend

Sales of wood burners have rocketed in the last 12 months as people try to reduce their energy bills.

It estimated around 1.5 million households in the UK have a wood burner in their property.

But the fire service said it had to deal with three chimney fires over the course of last weekend in various areas of Shropshire.

In a post on Twitter, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Crews attended three chimney fires over the weekend, one in Stanton Lacy and two in the Tenbury Wells area of Shropshire.

"To reduce the risk please use seasoned wood and have your chimney swept at least twice a year."

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Tenbury Wells
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News