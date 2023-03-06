People urged to sweep chimneys after spate of fires

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with three chimney fires at the weekend

Sales of wood burners have rocketed in the last 12 months as people try to reduce their energy bills.

It estimated around 1.5 million households in the UK have a wood burner in their property.

But the fire service said it had to deal with three chimney fires over the course of last weekend in various areas of Shropshire.

In a post on Twitter, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Crews attended three chimney fires over the weekend, one in Stanton Lacy and two in the Tenbury Wells area of Shropshire.