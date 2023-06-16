Chance to try 'beer goggles' as Tenbury Wells Fire Station hosts first joint open day with police

The Tenbury Wells Emergency Services 999 Day on Saturday (June 17) will be the first open day since the police moved in to share the fire station early last year.

There should be plenty to entertain visitors at the Worcester Road station from 10am until 4pm with the West Midlands Ambulance Service Community First Responders also on hand.

Tenbury’s on-call fire crew now boasts the environmental protection unit and welfare support vehicle among its resources.

There will be various demonstrations, including one involving a road traffic collision, as well as visits from popular Urban Search and Rescue dog Radar and a Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service drone.

Fire engine rides are on offer alongside food, an ice cream van and a bar.

Tenbury Crew Commander Dan Roberts-James said: “We’re hoping people will come and see the facilities the station has to offer.

“It’s the first time we have held an event since the police moved in with us. We want people to see things have moved on a bit.

“It’s not just about fighting fires. We have got the environmental protection unit now and our welfare support vehicle.”

There will also be demonstrations from the community first responders and West Mercia Police who will do bicycle marking and invite people to try a ‘beer goggles’ assault course demonstrating how drinking distorts perception.

Entry will be free as is any fire safety advice.

