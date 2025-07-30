Jobs at risk near Ludlow as Kerry Group announces shock closure plan

Kerry Ingredients is part of Irish food manufacturing company Kerry Group and is the largest single employer in Tenbury Wells, around 10 miles southeast of Ludlow.

The firm employs around 130 staff at its Boraston Lane factory in Burford, which produces ingredients for the food and beverage industry, including flavored syrups for beverages, fruit sauces and ice cream sauces.

In response to a query from the Shropshire Star this week, the company confirmed it was consulting staff on a proposal to close the 7,000-square-metre factory.

The consultation is expected to last until the middle of next month, after which final plans for the factory will be confirmed.

The Kerry Ingredients manufacturing facility in Tenbury Wells

"Kerry can confirm that it is engaged in a consultation process with employees on a proposal to cease production at its site in Tenbury Wells," said a spokesperson for Kerry.

"This consultation period will last until mid-August, after which time a final determination will be communicated as appropriate.

"Our focus now is on supporting colleagues through this process, and on continuing engagement with customers on next steps to support their on-going business."

Earlier this year, parent company Kerry Group announced revenue had grown by 6.3 per cent during the first quarter of the financial year, led by beverage, bakery and snacks sales.

"While recognising the heightened level of market uncertainty, we remain well positioned for good volume growth and strong margin expansion, and we maintain our full-year constant currency earnings guidance,” said group chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

Headquartered in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, the company employs around 21,000 people across 54 countries worldwide.