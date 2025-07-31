South Shropshire MP voices concern over Kerry Group factory closure

Kerry Ingredients, part of Irish food manufacturing company Kerry Group, is the largest single employer in Tenbury Wells, around 10 miles southeast of Ludlow.

It announced earlier this week it was consulting with staff over its closure.

Mr Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, said the Boraston Lane facility in Burford has been a significant employer in the area for more than 50 years.

Mr Anderson at the plant

The company, which is listed in Ireland, has almost half its business in the US.

Mr Anderson has written to the company to express his concerns about the closure and to offer his support for any initiative that protects local jobs.

He said that all options must be explored in order to mitigate the impact of the decision on local communities in South Shropshire and beyond.

The MP has also updated his employment support webpage, which he says contains useful information for those who want to find out more about their employment rights as well as those who are looking for opportunities to retrain or upskill.

Mr Anderson said: "I am concerned that more than a hundred jobs could be lost after food producer Kerry Group Plc launched a consultation on plans to close its plant on Boraston Lane in Burford. Kerry Group has been a significant employer in the area for over fifty years.

"I stand ready to support any initiative that protects local jobs and supports those affected. I believe that all options must be explored to mitigate the impact of this decision on our local communities. My team and I are also happy to support anyone who is affected by this decision. I have updated my support page on my website with useful information on employment rights and opportunities for those looking to retrain or upskill."

In a statement, the company said: "Kerry can confirm that it is engaged in a consultation process with employees on a proposal to cease production at its site in Tenbury Wells. This consultation period will last until mid-August, after which time a final determination will be communicated as appropriate. Our focus now is on supporting colleagues through this process, and on continuing engagement with customers on next steps to support their on-going business."