I visited a friendly village just outside Shrewsbury which locals say is the perfect place to raise a family

The village of Dorrington sits just six miles south of the county town, right on the edge of south Shropshire.

With the A49 running straight through it and a "fairly reliable" bus service (I'm told), it means the tiny townlet boasts the best of both worlds.

By car, it's about 15 minutes to the bustling hub of Shrewsbury, and about the same to the picturesque walkers' paradise of Church Stretton.

Dorrington - a village almost halfway between Shrewsbury and Church Stretton. Photo: Steve Leath

The quaint village primary school was the term-time home to just 32 "polite, friendly and welcoming" pupils when Ofsted inspectors last visited back in 2022 - and subsequently rated the school 'good' in all areas.

There's a little village hall in Dorrington which hosts everything from performing arts, dance and fitness classes to WI meetings, tabletop sales and coffee mornings.

A resident has created a fun greeting to the village. Photo: Steve Leath

Until fairly recently, the village also boasted its own butchers - but the beloved store closed last October after 60 years when the third-generation family butcher hung up his apron for retirement.