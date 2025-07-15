Motor show returns to historic country home with food stalls and entertainment - here's what to expect

The Burford House Car Show returns on Sunday, August 3, in the historic grounds of Burford House and garden centre in Tenbury Wells.

The day will see a stunning lineup of vintage and classic cars, lovingly restored and proudly displayed by their owners. From timeless British icons to rare gems, each vehicle has a story, with its owner happy to share it with visitors.

There will also be a great selection of food stalls, from Alfie’s Kitchen serving up gourmet burgers and classic fish and chips, to The Van Waffle Company offering irresistible Belgian waffles, and Pickering Ices's ever-popular ice cream van.

Plenty of entertainment for both kids and adults is set for the day, with live performances from talented vocalist Hannah Bailey, the energetic Cool Moves Dance Troupe with their jive routines, and the lively sounds of local brass ensemble the Teme Valley Band.

There will also be a selection of trade stands hosting a fantastic mix of local makers offering everything from Car Prep’s car wax products and Cara Button’s recycled clothing and handbags to Keto Chef’s delicious chocolates and Tiny Treasures’s charming craft gifts.

This year, all donations from the raffle will go directly to #BeMoreFrank, a special fund of the Grace Kelly Children’s Cancer Charity campaign in memory of Frank Cleal, helping children with cancer and their families.

The show will be running from 10am to 4pm. If you’ve got a classic car you’d like to show off, it’s just £10 to enter a vehicle, which includes a commemorative plaque, a bacon roll and a hot drink.

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors and exhibitors back to Burford House for another unforgettable celebration of classic cars and community,” said Paul Benson, manager at Burford House Garden Centre.

“The car show is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever, with stunning cars, great food, and a real sense of community. What makes it even more special is that we’re raising money for a fantastic charity, so every visitor and exhibitor is helping to make a real difference. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer day, and we can’t wait to see you here!”