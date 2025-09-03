Photos show damage to bridge hit by tractor on busy south Shropshire A-road

The A49 between Ludlow and Craven Arms was closed for several hours after a tractor hit the bridge on Monday night (September 1).

The incident happened at around 11.20pm at Onibury, at the bridge over the River Onny - close to a level crossing.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police has now confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident, and no arrests were made as a result.

Onibury, near Ludlow - the bridge over the River Onny was left damaged after being hit by a tractor

The road remained closed for around six hours while temporary traffic controls were put in place.

At the time, a spokesperson for National Highways reported the crash had caused "significant damage".

Onibury, near Ludlow, after the collision on Monday evening

After the road reopened, National Highways West Midlands warned that the temporary traffic lights would be in place for several weeks until the bridge could be repaired.

A statement said: "'Stop and go' traffic lights are in place - letting traffic pass both ways. These lights are due to remain in place for a number of weeks, while the bridge is repaired, following a collision."

National Highways warned traffic lights would be in place for several weeks after the collision in Onibury

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers attended a single-vehicle collision, involving a tractor, on the bridge at Onibury on the A49 around 11.20pm yesterday (Monday).

"No arrests were made and no injuries to report. The incident was passed to highways."