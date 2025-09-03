Shropshire weather: Rain and thunder arrive in Shropshire as Met Office warns of 'possible disruption' to travel services - here's when the storm is expected to end

The Met Office has warned of possible outages to power and disruption to travel services after a yellow thunderstorm warning was put in place for parts of Shropshire.

Eastern and southern parts of the county have already been battered by heavy rain, with some roads potentially threatened by flooding.

The forecaster has warned of possible delays to bus and train services due to flooded roads and felled branches and trees, warning that 'some damage' to buildings may be possible in the coming high winds or lightning strikes.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Scattered heavy showers, some with thunder, are expected to develop later this morning and into the afternoon, before easing this evening.

"In the most active storms, hail, strong gusty winds, and lightning may be impactful. There is also a chance that a few spots could see frequent, heavy bursts of rain, leading to surface water flooding."

The forecaster added that anyone travelling in the bad weather should check road conditions ahead of time, and if you're found outside and hear thunder, take shelter in an enclosed space.

When is the rain expected to end?

A second yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering Shropshire will be in place from 2am to 5pm on Thursday.

The group added that on Thursday, there is a small chance that some homes and businesses 'could be flooded quickly', with the group advising to check if your area is at risk of sudden flash floods.

The group said: "Whilst the vast majority of places will have either non-impactful rain or remain dry, a few places within this area could see 30-60mm in an hour. Hail and lightning will be additional, possibly locally impactful, hazards.

"Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit."

For more information on the weather warning, visit the Met Office website.