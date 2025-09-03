South Shropshire man, 70, charged with making and distributing indecent images of children
A 70-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences relating to indecent images of children.
By Luke Powell
Published
Robert Gates, of Cleehill near Ludlow, has been charged with two counts of distributing indecent images of children and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
He has also been charged with breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
West Mercia Police said the 70-year-old has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, September 29.