One casualty reported after 'out of control bonfire' spread to shed and field near Shropshire border

Firefighters from Shropshire and Worcestershire descended on a property near Tenbury Wells after a bonfire got out of control.

By Megan Jones
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clee Hill Road, north of Tenbury Wells, at around 1.40pm on Sunday following reports of a fire in the open. 

Two crews from Ludlow Fire Station rushed to the scene, along with crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.

Upon arrival, they discovered a bonfire had spread to a garden shed and adjacent field. 

The fire service reported a telegraph pole was also involved in the fire, and a utility company was in attendance. 

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This incident involved an out of control bonfire. 

"The bonfire had spread to a garden shed and adjacent field - an area measuring approximately 20 metres by 20 metres.

"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and beaters. One casualty in care of Ambulance Service."

