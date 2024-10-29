Ludlow Peace Memorial square to get spruced up ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town council says the collaborative effort reflects the community’s commitment to honouring the fallen while maintaining and improving an important public space in time for the annual remembrance ceremony.

Ludlow Town Council staff will be carrying out their routine cleaning of the square in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

This includes sweeping the area and ensuring the square is tidy.

Ludlow Town Council’s Direct Labour Force Supervisor Mark Hilton and volunteer Graeme Perks

Volunteer Graeme Perks, himself a former councillor, has offered his time and skills to repair and re-stain the benches around the memorial, ensuring they are in top condition for visitors and attendees during the service.

In another display of community spirit, the owners of the Georgian House, which overlooks the square, have freshly painted their railings.

"We are proud to see the community come together for such an important cause," said Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite.

"The combined efforts of local volunteers and residents highlight Ludlow's spirit for making the Peace Memorial a fitting place to honour and remember those who have served."

Remembrance Sunday will be held at Ludlow Peace Memorial on Sunday, November 10 at 10.40am, followed by a service at St Laurence’s Church.

Ludlow Town Council also invites residents to join them at Ludlow Peace Memorial on Armistice Day, Monday, November 11, at 11am.