Pervert teacher banned for life

Jeremy Townend, 61, was jailed for four and a half years at Cambridge Crown Court in June 2022, after admitting five charges of indecent assault on a girl under 16.

The offences dated back to 2001 when Townend was a teacher at Orleton Church of England Primary School near Ludlow.

At a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) conduct panel meeting outcome published this week, the panel heard no evidence Townend committed any offences at the school but it had convened to see if the disgraced teacher should be the subject of a prohibition order.