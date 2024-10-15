Watch video that explains new 'biochar' plant being planned for south Shropshire

Shropshire Council has already invested in a plant at Caebardd farm, near Welshpool in Powys and it is being built by Woodtek Engineering Ltd with an expectation that it will be operational later this year.

The council already has a second site under consideration for biochar production at the former anaerobic digestion plant on Coder Road Business Park, on the outskirts of Ludlow. It hopes to submit a planning application for this site at the end of November 2024.

Now the council is inviting residents to find out more about the benefits of biochar, and its ambitions to invest in creating it at a special drop-in event at Ludlow Library on Wednesday November 6 2024.

Councillor Ian Nellins

Shropshire Council says that the technology has been around for many years but its potential to create biochar to sequester carbon has only recently been identified.

Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that can be created by the heating of biomass without oxygen. It can create energy and a soil enhancer, a carbon-negative additive to materials like asphalt and concrete, and an air or water filter for various pollutants – just like activated charcoal.

As a rural and agricultural county, Shropshire can provide the feedstock biomass material required and also utilise the biochar product for purposes beneficial to local agriculture.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council believes that Shropshire can be at the forefront in developing the biochar market, whilst also generating revenue from the sale of carbon credits to help fund provision of essential local services.

The council’s investment in pyrolysis technology is part of the plan to help mitigate climate change.

The process of creating biochar involves the creation of emissions but the council says that Woodtek Ltd process 'virtually eliminates' particulates. They say there will be no methane emissions, sulphur and chlorine is 99 per cent removed and nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide sees '95 per cent removal'.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “The creation of biochar is an innovative and sustainable way to reduce net carbon emissions and create value from waste. We’re therefore excited to be making such significant progress.

“We know it’s new to many, so we’re inviting anyone who’s interested to come along to Ludlow Library to find out more about the benefits of biochar, our ambitions, and answer any questions you may have.”

The event will take place at the library from 2pm until 5pm, and will also offer those attending the chance to meet the council’s Leader, Lezley Picton and talk about making Shropshire an even better place.

For further information about biochar from pyrolysis, people can visit the council’s website

A council spokesman said that the money is coming from the capital budget which it must use to invest in projects.

"While the council faces significant financial challenges the money being used to invest in the biochar project is coming from the council’s capital budget," the spokesperson said.

"It is not allowed to use its capital budget to pay for the delivery of services, it’s money that it must use to invest in projects that support economic, housing and population growth. And this is one of them."