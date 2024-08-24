Chance to chat about Ludlow while sipping a cuppa with councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Called Sip and Chat it will provide the chance for residents to engage directly with Ludlow town councillors, share their views and understand the town council’s initiatives and responsibilities.

Ludlow Town Council's first Sip and Chat event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 30 from 11am to 3pm at Market Square.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite, said: "This event is designed to be an accessible and welcoming space for residents to meet their local representatives, ask questions, and discover how they can actively contribute to the future of Ludlow.

"Whether you’re curious about our current initiatives or interested in the role of a town councillor, we encourage everyone to come and see us on Market Square."

The session will also invite residents to enjoy complimentary refreshments while engaging in open conversations with Ludlow Town Council.

The Sip and Chat event aims to encourage residents to consider becoming more involved in the community and making a difference in Ludlow.

Information will be available for those interested in becoming a Ludlow town councillor.

There are currently two vacancies to become a Ludlow Town councillor in the Corve Ward and Gallows Bank Ward.

Applications are available online, paper copies are available from The Guildhall and from the information session on the August 30.

More information can be found online.