Police identify group of people responsible for throwing stones at Ludlow property

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Susan Cooke reported recent anti-social behaviour in the town where a property was targeted by "several youths".

The incident involved stone-throwing and the deliberate smashing of glass panels.

Police have now identified four individuals, and the PCSO said the force will take action to ensure it does not happen again.

"Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team treat this matter with utmost seriousness and is taking decisive action to ensure this behaviour is not repeated. The safety and wellbeing of our community will not be compromised."