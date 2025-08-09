Ludlow's Rotary Club to host a music concert to showcase local talent

Ludlow has a reputation as the home of numerous musicians. An evening at St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow has been arranged by Ludlow Rotary Club when five local acts will perform, raising funds in support of local charities and community groups.

Kim Begley and David Gauk-Rogers

The variety show will comprise performances by folk singers, Kim and Martin Olyett, singer songwriter, Julian Mount, Kim Begley and David Gauk-Rogers with their Flanders & Swann classics, the Rockspring Community Choir and rock n' roll band Rockfall.

Speaking about the concert, organiser Tom Hunt said: “This promises to be an inspiring evening of live performances showcasing talented local musicians, all in the majestic setting of St Laurence’s Church. Proceeds from the concert will directly benefit organisations working to strengthen and uplift our local community through our ‘Ludlow Rotary Cares’ grants scheme.

"Whether you are a music lover or simply wish to support a good cause, your presence will make a difference. Mark your calendars and be part of this special night of music, unity, and generosity.”

Over the past 11 years, Ludlow Rotary has been able to make grants totalling £60,000 to around 110 local community projects through the scheme.

As the artists at this concert will be giving their time and talent completely free of charge with associated costs being met through generous sponsorship, every penny raised will help ensure that the scheme goes ahead again in the year ahead.

The concert takes place on September 5 beginning at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Ludlow Assembly Rooms website: www.ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk