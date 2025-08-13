West Mercia Police has appealed to the public to help find 35-year-old Nathan Price.

The force said he is "believed" to be in Telford, and is known to frequent a number of areas of the town.

A spokesman for the police said: "Can you help us find Nathan Price who is wanted following a serious assault in Telford?

"The 35-year-old is believed to be in the Telford area, and is known to frequent Ketley, Oakengates, St Georges, Donnington, Wombridge, Stirchley and Snedshill.

"If you know where Price is right now please call 999. If you have any other information which may help locate him please email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."