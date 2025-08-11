New team recruited for launch of youth theatre

It will be the first time the charity has run a youth theatre in its 50-year history, and it will be overseen by BAFTA winning director, Elle While.

The weekly, term-time class is aimed at two age groups: 11-14 and 15-18. The focus will be on acting only, and the class will build to an end of year production.

Ella Niblett said she is thrilled to be co-directing a youth theatre in her home county. “It's really special to join the Pentabus team at the start of this new venture, and to connect with rural young people using theatre and the performing arts. Every town should have a youth theatre!"

The new co-directors, Emma Morgan and Ella Niblett

Emma Morgan adds, "Attending youth theatre as a young person growing up in Shropshire was really formative for me, so it's brilliant that Pentabus, an award-winning theatre company, is opening up this amazing opportunity for young people in South Shropshire. We can't wait to connect with the amazing youth talent here, and to create some brilliant shows".

Verity Overs-Morrell, Executive Director at Pentabus, said, “We’re passionate about growing new talent at Pentabus, so our new youth theatre is a natural progression for the charity. No experience is necessary – this will be a place to develop skills and confidence, make new friends, and take part in a variety of workshops. We are excited to bring on two new members of the team to lead the youth theatre.

“We recently had a taster session, with nearly everyone leaving a 5* review. The young people who took part said it built their confidence in acting, was “an amazing thing to do” and “Emma and Ella were very lovely and inclusive”, which is a fantastic start to our new initiative.”

At the helm of Pentabus is Artistic Director, Elle While. Elle has worked throughout the UK in leading regional theatres, including the National Theatre, the RSC, The Young Vic, The Old Vic and on numerous West End productions. She was awarded a BAFTA in the Children’s Scripted category for her direction of CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The new youth theatre recently held a taster day at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Elle said, “Youth theatre is the reason that I have a career in theatre, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the potential that high-quality youth theatre provision can have on the prospects for young people and the broader community. I can’t wait to meet the young people and watch them grow and shine!”

The course will take place on Wednesdays from September 10th. The 11-14 group takes place from 5pm – 6:15pm, and the 15-18 group from 6:30pm– 7.45pm. The cost for the full term is £85, with bursaries available.

Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus, said, “We’re beyond delighted to open the doors to a space where the next generation take centre stage, stories come alive, and creativity can flourish. As Shropshire's only producing theatre company, we’re proud to champion young talent in the region and create original work that reflects the voices and visions of our community."

For more information or to sign up for the youth theatre visit pentabus.co.uk/youth-theatre.