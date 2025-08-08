Shropshire children's home closed with immediate effect due to 'risk of harm'

The Den in Ludlow was shut with immediate effect by Ofsted on Wednesday (August 6).

The home provides accommodation for five children although it is understood there were four at The Den at the time of its closure.

The home is run by provider Dimension Care.

The care group was founded in 2019 to “provide the highest standards of care for children in need of stability and support”, according to its website.

When the Shropshire Star called this week, the phones were “unavailable” and there was no response to emails.

The Den. Photo: Dimension Care

The children's home provider said of the home: “The Den is a beautiful five-bedded children’s residential home, that supports all children and young people with the DDP therapeutic approach.

“The Den is the third home for Dimensions Care. Each young person has their own bedrooms, which are all individually personalised, along with a games room, multiple lounges and a large family kitchen.

“The home is located close to multiple school settings and amenities, which allow the children to have access to their favorite hobbies.

“The purpose for each homes within Dimensions Care is to create the most forward-thinking care approach, we aim to develop attachments with our children and ensure that it is embedded in our serving community.”

A spokesperson for Ofsted said it would not “comment on individual providers” but confirmed The Den was shut on August 6 due to concerns about “risk of harm to children”. The closure was in line with Ofsted's “social care enforcement policy”, it said.

Shropshire Council said it had been notified by Ofsted about the closure of The Den as it is located within the Shropshire Council area, but the authority added that it didn't have any children placed in the home at the time of its closure.