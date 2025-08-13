The crash occurred at the junction of the A4169 and the B4379 at Kemberton at around 8.27am today (August 13).

Police, the ambulance service and firefighters were all called to the scene.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the incident had involved two vehicles - one with only one occupant, and another which was carrying four children.

A spokeswoman said one boy had been taken to hospital with what were described as "potentially serious injuries".

All others involved in the incident were able to make their own way to hospital for checks.

The spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC [road traffic collision] at the junction of the A4169 and the B4379, Kemberton, Shifnal at 8.27am this morning. One ambulance attended.

"The driver of one car, a woman, was assessed and found with minor injuries. She made her own way to hospital for further care.

"The occupants of the second car, a woman and four children, were also assessed.

"A woman, two boys and a girl sustained minor injuries and made their own way to hospital for further precautionary checks.

"A third boy sustained potentially serious injuries and was conveyed by land ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital."