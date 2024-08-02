Popular fashion store damaged in South Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police are appealing for information from Ludlow residents after the back gate and roof of Crew Clothing on King Street was damaged.

Police officer and Ludlow PCSO, Susan Cooke posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (August 2) reporting the incident.

The officer reported that the roof and back gate are believed to have been damaged between July 29 and 30 - from after 5.30pm on Monday.

The post said: "We are investigating criminal damage in Ludlow, Crew Clothing (at the rear of the shop) and are appealing to local residents for information.

"The back gate and roof were damaged between July 29 and 30, early evening from 5.30pm onwards.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online 'Tell Us About' form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00109_i_29072024.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

"Thank you for your help. It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime."