Vicar to hold Sunday service on dodgems as Ludlow May Fair returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ludlow May Fair is set to return from Thursday, May 1 to Monday, May 5. This much-loved event promises thrilling rides, delicious treats, and family fun for all ages.

Ludlow May Fair

One of the most unique highlights of the weekend will be the traditional Sunday Service on the Dodgems, taking place on Sunday, May 4 at 11.30am.

This special gathering offers a light-hearted yet meaningful way for the community to come together in a truly unforgettable setting.

Sunday Service on the dodgems from a previous year

Town Clerk Gina Wilding shared her enthusiasm for this year’s fair.

She said: “The Ludlow May Fair is a treasured part of our town’s history, bringing joy to residents and visitors alike. We are especially delighted to continue the tradition of the Sunday Service on the Dodgems, which is a wonderful way to celebrate community, faith, and fun in a way that is truly unique to Ludlow.”

Ludlow May Fair 2025 is set to include thrilling rides including waltzers, dodgems, a classic carousel, and the ever-popular big wheel, traditional fairground games with prizes for all ages, delicious food stalls serving everything from candyfloss and toffee apples to hot doughnuts and street food, and last but not least the return of 'Sunday Service on the Dodgems' – when the local vicar will be giving a sermon from the fairground ride.

As always, there will be temporary town centre road closures in place during the fair, from 5pm on April 30 until 10am Tuesday, May 6 in High Street, Mill Street, Castle Square, Dinham between Castle Square & Camp Lane; through traffic is prohibited from travelling north on Broad St between Bell Lane and High Street; and the one way traffic order for Bell Lane is suspended.

Cars should be removed from Mill Street by 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 30.

The town council said the Ludlow May Fair is a highlight of the year, combining history, community spirit, and good old-fashioned fun.

For more information and updates, visit ludlow.gov.uk