A church near Rhayader is preparing for its annual anniversary service

A church near Rhayader which celebrated its 200th anniversary last month is now preparing for its annual anniversary service
The Annual Anniversary Service will be held at Sychnant Presbyterian Church, Pantydwr on Sunday, July 27.
The service will commence at 3pm.
The President is Mrs. Debbie Peck. Items will be given by members of the church.
Tea will be served following the service and a warm welcome is extended to everyone.