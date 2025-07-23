Reggie Kray, Stephen Graham, prisoners and tourists: Prison officer turned tour guide retiring from Shrewsbury Prison

After nearly 40 years in the prison service and another decade guiding thousands of visitors through the storied corridors of Shrewsbury Prison, Officer Graham Goodwin is hanging up his handcuffs and retiring - but not before one last tour.

He began his career in the prison service in 1977, serving in numerous prisons and overseeing some of the country’s most notorious criminals, including Reggie Kray during his time at HMP Gartree.

Officer Goodwin

Officer Goodwin arrived at HMP Shrewsbury in 1988, where he remained until its decommissioning in 2013, retiring from the service in 2015.

When Shrewsbury Prison reopened in 2015 as a heritage-led tourist attraction under the leadership of Joel Campbell, Officer Goodwin was there from the very beginning.

He joined Cove Attractions, which runs the former prison as a tourist attraction, and played a pivotal role in crafting a five-star guided tour experience, one that brings the prison’s powerful history to life and offers a rare, authentic look at what life was really like for inmates, officers and visitors alike.

Among his many career highlights, Officer Goodwin had the honour of spending a short amount of time with actor Stephen Graham during the filming of the BAFTA award-winning BBC series Time.

Officer Goodwin leading a tour of the prison

He gave Stephen some advice on how to accurately portray the behaviour of a real prison officer.

"During my time at Shrewsbury Prison, I’ve been lucky to share my knowledge, both historical and current, with our visitors," said Officer Goodwin. "I’ve been able to offer them a glimpse into the realities of prison life from the perspective of both prisoners and staff.

Shrewsbury's Dana Prison

"With our Education Behind Bars programme, my work with school students has, I hope, helped them understand those same realities and the potential consequences of choices that could seriously harm their future opportunities."

Now, as Shrewsbury Prison celebrates its 10th anniversary as a tourist attraction, Officer Goodwin is preparing for his final guided tour on Sunday, August 31.

It means it is the last chance for people to walk the landings with him and hear his captivating, first-hand stories shaped by decades of real experience.

Tickets are available from the website.