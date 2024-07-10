See our photos of fan action in Ludlow as England fans watch Euro 2024 semi-final
England fans gathered in numbers in Ludlow tonight to watch Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 semi-final.
Fans poured into the Compasses bar for the latest high-stakes knockout match of Southgate's England career.
England nerves were shredded early when the Netherlands took the lead, only for Harry Kane to equalise from the penalty spot.
Then Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score the winner in injury time.
Our photographer Jamie Ricketts was there to catch the reactions to the match action. See his photos below: