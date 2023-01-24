Notification Settings

A49 to be 'closed for some time' after lorry and car crash south of Ludlow

By David StubbingsLudlow

A main road in south Shropshire has been closed in both directions after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The A49 is closed south of Ludlow. Photo: @SouthShropCops

The A49 is shut south of Ludlow, between the roundabout with the A4117 and the A456 at Woofferton due to a crash between Sheet Island and the B4361 Overton Road.

West Mercia Police has said the road is "expected to be closed for some time".

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said three crews and rescue tender were at the scene after a call was received at 11.25am. West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

National Highways has issued a diversion route with motorists being warned of delays on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

Drivers heading south are being told to follow this route (indicated by the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs):

  • Exit at Rocks Green and take the A4117 eastbound

  • At Callow Hill take the A456 westbound

  • Re-join the A49 at Woofferton

Meanwhile, those heading north should follow this route (indicated by the hollow tringle diversion symbol on road signs):

  • Exit at Woofferton and take the A456 eastbound

  • At Callow Hill take the A4117 westbound

  • Re-join the A49 at Rocks Green

More to follow.

