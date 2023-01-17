Repair cafe in Ludlow sets date for next event

Andrew and Edward Moore PAT testing a sewing machine at a recent Ludlow Repair Cafe

Ludlow’s Repair Café has organised its next event at the Elim Church Hall in the town between 9.30 am and 12 noon on Saturday, January 28.

Di Lyle who founded the repair cafe in Ludlow six years ago said: "January is the time to think about changing lifestyles – and take up new challenges.

"Thinking about repairing something which is broken or not working as it used to is a good resolution to adopt too.

"It is easy, and quick, of course, to just get rid of something broken and replace it – but it’s not the cheapest option on the household budget and it certainly isn’t the cheapest option for our planet because getting rid of things usually means they end up in landfill or an incinerator."

Ms Lyle added that Ludlow’s Repair Café can help. It can’t guarantee success but the team of repairers will try their best to fix whatever they can and send it back home for a renewed lease of life.

"Apart from computers and TVs, virtually anything is accepted on the day provided it can be matched with a repairer from household and garden electrical equipment, hand tools, toys, clocks, jewellery, furniture, bicycles, clothing, soft furnishings, china and glassware. The list is endless!

“One of the things which makes being involved with the Repair Café so exciting is that we never know what will arrive on the day. It keeps everyone on their toes – but it also keeps everyone smiling!”

The Ludlow Repair Café meets quarterly on the last Saturday morning of January, April, July and October.

However, it continues to operate between those times with its ‘At- home’ service with repairers taking items at their home to work on at more leisure than at the actual events where repair times are restricted to 2 hours.

There is no charge for repairs but donations are welcome to keep the Repair Café going.