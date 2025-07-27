'He would have loved it': Hundreds turn out for Bridgnorth rugby day to celebrate memory of 'gentle giant'

Popular rugby player and agricultural contractor Will was just 26 when he died in April 2022.

He was tragically hit by a van on the B4368 at Diddlebury, near Craven Arms.

Will Rogers

In the years since his death Bridgnorth Rugby Club has hosted an annual rugby day, with Will's mum, Mandy Oliver, raising money for charity in her son's memory.

Will's mother Mandy Oliver (right) with Fran Spicer (sitting). Back, from left: Ian George (Bridgnorth club manager), Ryan Broster (Bridgnorth CPT), Ryan Hazeldine and James Riley (playing for Riley Tops), Lydia Goldie (Will's sister), and Flaming Unicorns captain Gary Morgan

This year's event took place yesterday (July 26) at the club where Will had been a player.

Bridgnorth (in green) versus the Flaming Unicorns

The event featured a host of activities and matches for youngsters before Bridgnorth 3rds, the Riley Tops (made up of lads who played with Will) and the Flaming Unicorns (a charity side who travel the country raising money for good causes) took to the pitch in the afternoon.

Bridgnorth (in green) versus the Flaming Unicorns

This year's event was raising money for the mental health charity Tough Enough To Care - specifically aimed at helping men struggling with mental health issues.

Will Rogers

Mrs Oliver said it had been an emotional day, and that once again she had been overwhelmed at the love and support shown for Will and herself.

Will's mother Mandy Oliver with players

She said: "It has been lovely, it is a day for happiness. Will would have loved it: the atmosphere is friendly, it is for a good cause, he would have loved it.

Bridgnorth (in green) versus the Flaming Unicorns

"But also he would never believe this was for him. He would not believe it at all, he was just that kind of person."

A minute's silence was held for Will

Mrs Oliver said the event had meant a huge deal to her.

She said: "This is the fourth year we have done this and to be honest if it was not for Bridgnorth Rugby Club and a couple of people in particular I don't know if I would be here."

Will's mother Mandy Oliver with players

She said that Will was "Bridgnorth through and through" and it was incredible to see so many people come together in his memory.

The players

She said: "Just being here now I am sitting looking at the pitch and I can just see Will."

The players

Mrs Oliver said that the fundraising for the charity reflected Will's own willingness to help and support others.

She said: "Will always wanted to help anyone. You would think that he wasn't taking anything seriously half of the time but he cared about an awful lot of people and he would take time if he thought someone needed help."

She added: "He was just golden."

The rugby club also hosted a Lions breakfast, where a host of supporters were able to watch the British and Irish side earn a memorable series win against Australia - with many staying to enjoy the fun day afterwards.

The players

Mrs Oliver said: "From 10am it has been a very family day which is just perfect and the sun has shone, like it has done every year."

The players

As well as being a popular face in the south Shropshire rugby scene, Will was also a talented sheep shearer.

There is a shearing award named in his honour at the Burwarton Show, the 2025 edition of which will take place next month.