Drug dealer who peddled heroin and cocaine in Shrewsbury was 'slashed with a knife' over debt
A drug dealer who was caught peddling class As in Shrewsbury again was “slashed with a knife” over his own drug debt, a court was told.
Lewis Doran, aged 24, has been jailed after dealing cocaine and heroin for the best part of eight months between December last year and June this year.
While sentencing him, a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge told how county lines drug dealing is “particularly prevalent” in Shropshire’s market towns, with dealers travelling from Wolverhampton and Birmingham for “easy pickings”.
The court was told how Doran was spotted in the county town in a car with a known drug dealer.
Police stopped the car and seized a phone from Doran, which contained messages indicative of drug dealing.
There were bulk texts advertising “flake” - a street name for cocaine - saying it was available “all day and night”.