Lewis Doran, aged 24, has been jailed after dealing cocaine and heroin for the best part of eight months between December last year and June this year.

While sentencing him, a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge told how county lines drug dealing is “particularly prevalent” in Shropshire’s market towns, with dealers travelling from Wolverhampton and Birmingham for “easy pickings”.

Lewis Doran has been sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for dealing cocaine and heroin. A judge said that county lines is "particularly prevalent" in Shropshire's market towns, with dealers from Wolverhampton and Birmingham coming over to take "easy pickings".

The court was told how Doran was spotted in the county town in a car with a known drug dealer.

Police stopped the car and seized a phone from Doran, which contained messages indicative of drug dealing.

There were bulk texts advertising “flake” - a street name for cocaine - saying it was available “all day and night”.