'You lot make me sell out fast!' Drug dealer selling heroin and cocaine in Shrewsbury commended customers' appetite

Ayon Wilson, now aged 22, was exploited by drugs gangs from the age of 13 and transported class A drugs from Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury where he advertised them for sale by text messages, a court heard.

Police were investigating the 'Prada' drug line between the Black Country and Shropshire in early 2024 when Wilson came to their attention, acting under the name Ayon Whitehead, prosecutor Kevin Jones told Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Ayon Wilson ran drugs from Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

He had no previous convictions but when police searched him on April 30 last year and then an address associated with him they found more than £1,500 in cash, eight wraps of cocaine worth £160 in total, multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, train tickets, notes of counterfeit cash and a set of scales.

The phones were examined and officers found text messages "consistent with drug dealing" had been sent, Mr Jones told the court.

They referred to "reload[ing]", "punters", being "on call" and "on all night" and "back in Shrewsbury".

Another message, appearing to compliment the Shrewsbury customers on their appetites, said: "You lot make me sell out fast."

One phone contained photos of drugs, the court heard.