Shrewsbury crack and heroin dealer on 'Max H' county line is locked up

Dean Bailey, 40, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being found guilty of a series of charges at trial.

They included two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one count of possessing criminal property, along with one charge of remaining unlawfully at large following recall to prison on licence.

Megan Fletcher-Smith, prosecuting, told the court that the 'Max H' drug line was operating, supplying drugs from Telford into Shrewsbury, earlier this year.

The line would send out bulk messages to many recipients advertising the sale of drugs.

She said that Bailey's phone had been the 'top contact' for the 'Max H' line, with 272 communications between him and the line, between February 27 this year and March 6.