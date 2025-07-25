Father-of-one Nathias Douglas, aged 22, said he got involved in the illicit drugs trade to “man up” and provide for his family, something which was described as a “stupid and immature mistake”.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how officers attended a house in Burford, Brookside, Telford at around 11.45am on July 2, 2023.

A man divides cocaine into lines. Nathias Douglas was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for supplying drugs. He fled police in Telford before being found with wraps in his possession.

Known drug users were the regular occupants and officers suspected the property was being “cuckooed” - a practice where dangerous drug dealers take over the home of addicts to peddle narcotics in the local area.

Douglas escaped the house through a window, jumped a fence and ran towards the centre of Brookside.

“He was seen to be discarding items,” said Cally Keenan, prosecuting.