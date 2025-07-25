'Stupid' young father jumped a fence to flee cops before being caught with cocaine was trying to 'man up' for family
A cocaine supplier who jumped a fence and ran away from police when they busted a house in Telford has avoided prison.
Father-of-one Nathias Douglas, aged 22, said he got involved in the illicit drugs trade to “man up” and provide for his family, something which was described as a “stupid and immature mistake”.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how officers attended a house in Burford, Brookside, Telford at around 11.45am on July 2, 2023.
Known drug users were the regular occupants and officers suspected the property was being “cuckooed” - a practice where dangerous drug dealers take over the home of addicts to peddle narcotics in the local area.
Douglas escaped the house through a window, jumped a fence and ran towards the centre of Brookside.
“He was seen to be discarding items,” said Cally Keenan, prosecuting.