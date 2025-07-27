Unique new north Shropshire high street shop to turn people and pets into miniature figurines

Steve Dainty took his daughter Lily to China for her 18th birthday when he saw an advert showcasing the advanced scanner technology.

After contacting the business and visiting them, he struck a deal to bring the technology to Shropshire.

The final preparations are being made before Steve will open his 'Model Us Forever' shop on Green End in Whitchurch on August 1.

Steve Dainty (right) with daughter Lily at his new Model Us Forever shop in Whitchurch

People or pets can step inside his top-of-the-range scanner, where they will be scanned in half a second, before being made into a full colour resin model.

"It's a new thing for me," said Steve. "It was my daughter's 18th birthday last December so I said to her if there is anywhere that she wanted to go in the world, then we would go.

"She said that she wanted to go to China, so I took her there for her birthday. But when we were there, her phone wouldn't work ,and mine had changed with Chinese ads popping up.