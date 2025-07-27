The building off Lower Galdeford suffered major damage when it was hit by a lorry on April 28.

This week Shropshire Council said that the centre will remain closed for the time being, with the authority awaiting more information about repairs and rebuilding work.

The aftermath of the lorry crash in Ludlow

Some services have been relocated to Helena Lane while the town facility is out of action.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington has called for a plan to bring the Lower Galdeford site back into operation - and warned that the Helena Lane site is not able to offer the same variety of services.

He said: "It is disappointing that there is still no plan for repairs and bringing our town’s youth centre back into operation. It was functioning well as a community, youth and health hub before an out-of-control lorry slammed into it.

The aftermath of the lorry crash in Ludlow. It caused major damage to Ludlow Youth Centre on Lower Galdeford, with services having to be relocated while the site is closed

“The centre at Helena Lane cannot substitute for the family hub that was running a range of services before it was put out of action.

"Shropshire Council should bring forward a plan to bring the youth centre back into action as a trusted centre for community services and support.”

Councillor Andy Boddington

Responding to the call, Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council, said that no decisions have been made over the future of the site.

She said: "Following the road traffic accident that caused the closure of Ludlow Youth Centre, no decisions have yet been made as to the future use of the centre.

"We will continue to engage with the community and local members in Ludlow.

"We are aware of local members concerns and will be inviting them to meet with officers and cabinet members to discuss the current situation and possible future plans.”

Further information on the community and family hub activities in Helena Lane is available online.