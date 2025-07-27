Police and firefighters battle car fire in Telford

Emergency services were called to a report of a car fire on Holyhead Road in Wellington at around 10.30pm on Saturday (July 26).

A crew from Wellington fire station attended alongside officers from West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one vehicle was involved and the engine compartment had been "completely destroyed by fire".

The blaze was extinguished by the firefighters, with the fire reportedly under control by 11pm.