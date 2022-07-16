Notification Settings

Police looking for would-be attacker who challenged man to fight while out with wife

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

Police are looking for man who challenged someone to a fight in Ludlow.

Lower Galdeford, Ludlow. Photo: Google
The incident happened on June 7 with police issuing an appeal for help on Friday.

The would-be attacker approached a man walking along the street with his wife who was riding a mobility scooter near the Queens Public House in Lower Galdeford, Ludlow, at around 4pm.

He is described as white, about 55 to 60 years of age, 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” in height and of medium build. He is also said to be bald with short grey hair around the sides and had grey stubble. He was wearing a light green T-shirt with dark trousers.

Police say he pushed the man asking him to follow him into a nearby alleyway to fight.

"The victim and his wife continued on their journey away from the scene but both have been shaken by the incident," a police spokesperson said.

"If you can help please call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference number 22/57687/22 and all information will be passed to Ludlow Police Station. "

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

