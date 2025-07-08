'Magnet for vandals': Plan to build a dozen townhouses in grounds of 'run down' former training centre refused

Shropshire company Ryminster Ltd applied in April for permission to convert The Hollies - a substantial former townhouse on Sutton Road in Shrewsbury - into six apartments.

The proposal also included plans to build 12 new townhouses in the grounds of the building, following the demolition of several demountable outbuildings.

For two decades the building had been home to Shropshire Council's county training team, until they relocated to Shirehall and The Gateway Education and Arts Centre in 2015. Shropshire Council put the property up for sale for £1 million later that year.