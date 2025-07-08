Shropshire's longest-serving licensee celebrates six decades in pub game and 65 years of marriage in same week

Peter Williams, now aged 85, started in the pub game by taking over the White Horse Inn in Pulverbatch on July 9, 1960 having “learnt the ropes” at the Crown Inn in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury more than 60 years ago.

He then operated pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants across the West MIdlands.

Peter and Cecile Williams

Sixty years on, and his name is still above the door of the Halfway House Inn at Eardington, near Bridgnorth, of which he has been the licensee for the last 26 years.

While Peter along with wife Cecile officially retired from pulling pints last year, Peter is still the official licensee of the pub, which is now run by his son and a colleague.