Shropshire market town named among the UK's 'most underrated'

With summer finally here and day trips on the horizon, Betway has analysed more than 50 UK towns to determine which of them should be top of your list this summer.

The online sports betting and gaming company ranked the towns based on the number of independent shops, cultural landmarks, highly-rated restaurants, music events, TikTok posts and average summer temperatures.

And one Shropshire town in particular scored highly - none other than Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Ranked third, following Hastings and Leamington Spa, Shrewsbury was found to have 84 per cent of its landmarks rated over four stars, including gems like Shrewsbury Castle and historic abbeys.

Betway said the town has a lively arts scene with 46 upcoming music events as well as a wealth of independent shops, “making it the perfect destination for those seeking both culture and shopping”.

The town is also famed for its food and drinks offering, with new sites opening monthly. Betway found 70 per cent of its restaurants boast an impressive four-star rating or higher, too.

Here all the top 10 most underrated towns according to Betway: