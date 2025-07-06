New shoe shop planned for major Shrewsbury shopping street

Shropshire Council has been asked to consider proposals for 30 to 32 Pride Hill, which was formerly the Shuropody foot clinic.

The planning application is for listed building consent for changes to the property and fresh advertising boards and signage.

If approved it will mean the opening of a Hotter shoes shop at the location.

A statement submitted with the application explains the plans for modifications to the lower floor of the buildings - and says they will not affect the historic status of the building.

The shop is planned for Shrewsbury's Pride Hill.

It states: "This proposal is to add new signage in place of the existing, in keeping with surrounding, and decorate the shopfront at ground level."

The proposal says the firm will fit new customer facing surfaces - flooring, false ceilings, decorations, and other items in front of house areas, as well as installing new recycled, mechanically fixed furniture, and minor decorations.

The statement adds: "Most of the works will be completed in the front of house area, one of the exceptions being some back of house racking for storage of products.

"The aforementioned will be supported by the demolition of existing, and erection of new small sections of stud wall partitions; however, this does not include any structural works.

"We do not intend to alter or interfere with any listed elements that are a part of this building."

The proposal also requests permission to add the firm's branding and logo to the front of the building.

The application describes the intention to use ocean blue colouring in satin finish, with white lettering for the signage.