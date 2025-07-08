£200 million scheme for M54–M6 link road given green light from government

The new road is set to solve the problem of there being no direct motorway link from the M54 to the M6 north or M6 Toll, which leads to high volumes of both long-distance and local traffic use the local roads to travel this route.

Now the M54-M6 Link Road has been given the go ahead, the Government announced on Tuesday.

The scheme is set to reduce journey times and connect thousands to key economic hubs and boost economic growth in areas like Telford, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Cannock and Tamworth.

It is also set to improve traffic flow, and will provide better access to jobs at the i54 business park, including Jaguar Land Rover engine plant and the new Strategic Rail Freight Interchange at Four Ashes, helping improve access to opportunity and delivering the Government’s Plan for Change.

In announcing the approval, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Transport is the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need, putting taxpayer’s money where it matters most and making every day journeys easier.

“With over £92 billion investment, including the biggest ever boost for city regions in the North and Midlands, we’re delivering the schemes that fast-track economic growth and jobs, connect communities, and will help us build 1.5 million new homes, as we deliver our Plan for Change.