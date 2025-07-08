New track proposal for Ludlow Christmas tree firm aims for 'safer' access

Mr J Wozencroft, of Colly Brook Farm Ltd in Whitton, near Ludlow, has submitted an application for an agricultural track to be constructed so it can be used for the maintenance and harvesting of Christmas trees.

It will lead from the unclassified road between Greete and Whitton, initially running alongside the existing hedgerow before leading into the rides between the Christmas trees.

Access into the field is currently gained via a set of double gates. However, Mr Wozencroft intends to construct an initial access track that will be 15 metres wide. This will allow 4×4 vehicles and trained, used to collect the trees during the winter, to be able to pull off the highway and load, which they are currently unable to do.

Christmas tree stock

“At present, due to the ground conditions during the harvest, it is not possible for collection vehicles to drive onto the land without causing significant damage and risk of getting stuck,” said Josh Balsdon, of McCartneys Planning & Survey.

“As a result, 4×4 vehicles and trailers park in a layby on the opposite side of the unclassified road. Trees are then carried manually across the road. This creates significant safety concerns and requires considerable manual effort.

“Beyond the initial 15 metres, the track will narrow to three metres in width, providing year-round access for agricultural machinery used to maintain and harvest the trees.”

There are around 30,000 Christmas trees at the 6.14 hectare (15.18 acres) farm at various stages of growth. Last year, around 650 were sold to a wholesaler and loaded by hand onto a 4×4 trailer, with a maximum load of 120 trees per trip.

However, as the business expands, it is anticipated that 2,750 trees will be sold by 2028.

“The nature of the business means that the majority of activity occurs during November and December – typically the wettest time of year – when ground conditions are poor,” said Mr Balsdon.

“The proposed track will facilitate safer, more efficient operations and will prevent soil damage, compaction, and rutting.”