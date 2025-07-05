'You've made a lasting impact' - Ludlow's former mayor hands over fundraising cheque to charity

Councillor Beverley Waite was Ludlow Mayor in 2024 until she handed over the chains of office to Councillor Di Lyle in May this year.

Following her year in office, Councillor Waite raised £6,844 for charity through various mayoral fundraising initiatives.

This week, the former mayor handed out a cheque to the Midland Air Ambulance and local charity Working Together Ludlow.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Town Council said: "We’re proud to share that an incredible £6,844 has been raised through a year of community-driven fundraising efforts led by our past Mayor, Councillor Beverley Waite.

"This fantastic total will be shared between two deeply valued charities: Working Together – supporting inclusion and opportunity locally Midlands Air Ambulance – providing lifesaving emergency care across our region.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who took part, donated, and supported throughout the year—you’ve made a lasting impact."

